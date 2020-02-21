Cowen Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $290.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $460.47.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $899.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $163.10 billion, a PE ratio of -177.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $616.20 and its 200-day moving average is $370.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $958,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,063. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 14.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 71.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $2,387,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

