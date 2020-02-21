Cred Reaches Market Cap of $13.67 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Cred has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX, IDEX and Kyber Network. Cred has a market capitalization of $13.67 million and approximately $742,363.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.02948211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00142457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, DDEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy, UEX, IDEX, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

