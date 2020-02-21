Credit Suisse Group Boosts Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target to $104.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.83.

Garmin stock traded down $3.23 on Thursday, reaching $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26. Garmin has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Garmin by 2,221.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

