Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,474 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after buying an additional 195,244 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $336.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.99. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.51 billion, a PE ratio of -280.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

