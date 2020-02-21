Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,419 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after buying an additional 2,274,377 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,039,000 after buying an additional 2,456,002 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after buying an additional 916,194 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after buying an additional 2,247,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after buying an additional 3,167,678 shares during the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 84.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

