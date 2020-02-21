Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 152.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 309,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 861,877.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.95.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

