Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,235 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,947,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Shopify by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Pi Financial raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $473.81.

NYSE SHOP opened at $535.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of -482.50 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.18 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

