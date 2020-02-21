Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after buying an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after buying an additional 110,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,073,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $180.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

