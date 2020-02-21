Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Generac worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Generac by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 659,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,314,000 after buying an additional 111,255 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $116.97 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

