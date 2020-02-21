Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 21,057 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CVR Energy worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $55.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

