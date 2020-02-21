Croda International (LON:CRDA) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,871.43 ($64.08).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 5,040 ($66.30) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,090.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,879.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.54. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Analyst Recommendations for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit