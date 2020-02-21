Croda International (LON:CRDA) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,871.43 ($64.08).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 5,040 ($66.30) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,090.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,879.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.54. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

