Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.21

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.23. Cromwell Group shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 3,124,021 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.21 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Cromwell Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

About Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW)

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

