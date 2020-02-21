Crown Place VCT Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT Plc (LON:CRWN) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CRWN traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 32.40 ($0.43). 9,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.70. Crown Place VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.75 ($0.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 million and a P/E ratio of 8.76.

About Crown Place VCT

Crown Place VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital and income growth principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through investment in equity and debt segment. The Company’s investment portfolio includes various sectors, such as hotels, education, renewable energy, healthcare, software, pubs, engineering and manufacturing, and others.

