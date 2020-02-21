Crown Place VCT Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT Plc (LON:CRWN) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CRWN traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 32.40 ($0.43). 9,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.70. Crown Place VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.75 ($0.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 million and a P/E ratio of 8.76.
About Crown Place VCT
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Place VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Place VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.