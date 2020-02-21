Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 5,565,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056,271. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after buying an additional 214,313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,556,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 39.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 27.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 484,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

