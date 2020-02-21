D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $247,320.00 in Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,538,000 after acquiring an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,872,000 after purchasing an additional 823,007 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,382,000 after purchasing an additional 218,746 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,288 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.