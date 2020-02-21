D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $247,320.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in D. R. Horton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,538,000 after acquiring an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,872,000 after purchasing an additional 823,007 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,382,000 after purchasing an additional 218,746 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,288 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit