D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,073,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,382,000 after purchasing an additional 218,746 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock worth $4,066,684. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

