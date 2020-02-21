Daejan (LON:DJAN) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Daejan Holdings PLC (LON:DJAN) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,213.03 ($68.57) and last traded at GBX 5,210 ($68.53), 2,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,120 ($67.35).

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,274.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,218.51.

Daejan (LON:DJAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (70) (($0.92)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Daejan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

About Daejan (LON:DJAN)

Daejan Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment activities in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its property portfolio includes commercial, industrial, and residential properties. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

