Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. 2,695,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,402. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,068.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $10,122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,504 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

