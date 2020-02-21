David Barter Sells 2,377 Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $78,512.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 2nd, David Barter sold 1,332 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $39,507.12.

MODN stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. Model N Inc has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Model N in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Model N by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

