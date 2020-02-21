DDKoin (DDK) Achieves Market Cap of $7.09 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $4.14 or 0.00042736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. DDKoin has a market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $25,886.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.16 or 0.02979449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00229386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00144520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.