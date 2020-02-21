Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €48.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.72 ($55.49).

Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.45). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.49.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

