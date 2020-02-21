Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.48

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 886577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

DO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $505.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,643 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

