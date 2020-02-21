Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.48

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 886577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

DO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $505.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,643 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit