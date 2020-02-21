DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 94,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 82,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 61,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.