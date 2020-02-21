Dimension Chain (EON) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00002943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Over the last week, Dimension Chain has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Dimension Chain has a total market cap of $69.82 million and $2.80 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain . The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

