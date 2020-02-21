Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) SVP Bryan R. Adel Sells 4,723 Shares

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DIN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 63,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.44. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,358,000 after purchasing an additional 240,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after buying an additional 115,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,880,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 49,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

