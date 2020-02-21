Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Discovery Communications worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter valued at about $4,881,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 846,600 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. 747,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,070. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

