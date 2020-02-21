Dohj LLC Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,614 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.83.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $324.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $325.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

