Dohj LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Facebook accounts for about 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after buying an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Facebook by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after buying an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $52,002.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $573,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,235 shares of company stock worth $14,478,859 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

FB stock opened at $214.58 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $611.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.