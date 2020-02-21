Dohj LLC Invests $628,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 57,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 145,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 74,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,821,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

NYSE T opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $282.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.