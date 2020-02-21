Dohj LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,241,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $292.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.87 and its 200 day moving average is $276.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $247.04 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

