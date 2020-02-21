Dohj LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.54 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30.

