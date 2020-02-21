Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $276.00 at Deutsche Bank

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $208.00 to $276.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.04% from the stock’s current price.
DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $373.16 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $381.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.68 and a 200-day moving average of $268.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.
In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
