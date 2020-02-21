Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $276.00 at Deutsche Bank

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $208.00 to $276.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.04% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $373.16 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $381.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.68 and a 200-day moving average of $268.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

