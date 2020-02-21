Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $388.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $388.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $411.00 price target (up from $327.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.36.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.98. 637,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.28. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,411,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

