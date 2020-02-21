Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $365.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $325.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.21.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $373.16 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $381.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.18. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 128,618 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,842,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,381,000 after buying an additional 82,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

