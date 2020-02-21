Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $26.86, approximately 592,744 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 336,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Domo alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $708.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 75.42%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Domo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 223,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.