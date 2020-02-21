Donald P. Hileman Sells 1,000 Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Stock

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Donald P. Hileman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00.

FDEF stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $547.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDEF. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 13,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDEF. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

