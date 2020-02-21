Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $163,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,358.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

