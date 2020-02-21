Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $324.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $325.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

