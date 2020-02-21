Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $670,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $69.45 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.91.

