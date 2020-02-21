Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 1,042 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

