Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 107 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW opened at $190.00 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

