Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 232 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

