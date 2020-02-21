Douglas Chester Purchases 20,000 Shares of CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CVL) Stock

CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CVL) insider Douglas Chester acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.75 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of A$95,000.00 ($67,375.89).
CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR has a 52-week low of A$0.37 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of A$0.51 ($0.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $175.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.40.
