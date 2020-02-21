Douglas Chester Purchases 20,000 Shares of CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CVL) Stock

CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CVL) insider Douglas Chester acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.75 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of A$95,000.00 ($67,375.89).

CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR has a 52-week low of A$0.37 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of A$0.51 ($0.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $175.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.40.

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides heavy engineering and construction services for the metals and minerals, oil and gas, water and energy, infrastructure, and marine and defense markets in Australia, Papua New Guinea, and Uganda. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Metals and Minerals, and Infrastructure.

