Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DBX. BidaskClub upgraded Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura raised their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $158,410.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,447 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,185,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,175 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5,842.7% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,303 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

