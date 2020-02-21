DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

DSPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of DSPG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,049. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in DSP Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DSP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

