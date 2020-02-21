Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Issues Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of Ducommun stock traded up $14.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.95. 939,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,421. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $482.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.82.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

