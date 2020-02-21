Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post sales of $33.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $128.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $130.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $131.37 million, with estimates ranging from $129.12 million to $133.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

DLNG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 63,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,760. The stock has a market cap of $61.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

