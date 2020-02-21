Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Trading Down 5.5%

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.46, approximately 10,470,809 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 2,339,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.32.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,957,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,687,209.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $3,558,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,149,964 shares of company stock valued at $653,664,536 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,161,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Dynatrace by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,673,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,957 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,668,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,709,000 after buying an additional 905,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,870,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.