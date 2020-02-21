Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 207,837 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,487,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207,837 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 2.38% of NeoGenomics worth $72,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after buying an additional 1,100,263 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,489,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $4,238,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 466,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 206,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NeoGenomics by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 145,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. First Analysis downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,313.31 and a beta of 1.03. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

In other NeoGenomics news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.