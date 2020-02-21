Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,191 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.08% of Sensient Technologies worth $58,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Joseph Carleone bought 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning bought 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SXT stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.91. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $75.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

